Report: Leeds United want to sign Chelsea midfielder and Aston Villa target Conor Gallagher on a permanent deal

According to Sportsmail, Leeds United want to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a permanent deal as they look to beat Aston Villa and other suitors to his signature.

West Bromwich Albion have also been linked with the 20-year-old, but like Dean Smith’s side, they are keen on signing him on a season loan.





Chelsea boss Frank Lampard rates Gallagher highly, and the youngster is due to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge before being allowed out on loan.

However, Leeds are confident that he will fit perfectly into Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play and are willing to pay for his permanent services.

If the Blues will allow that remains to be seen as Lampard sees him as one for the future.

Gallagher spent last season on loan at Championship sides Charlton Athletic and then Swansea, ending the campaign with six goals and eight assists in 47 appearances.

Leeds kicked off life back in the Premier League with a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Liverpool yesterday, and Bielsa could be looking to add more creativity to his midfield.

The 2018-19 Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year has the potential to hit the ground running at Elland Road, and it appears that they are willing to take the punt on him despite his lack of top-flight experience.

Both Villa and West Brom are also keen on his services, and they could have a better chance of landing him as the London side would prefer a loan deal.