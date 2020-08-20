Report: Leeds United want Ryan Kent signing before Liverpool game

Leeds United want to sign Ryan Kent from Rangers before the 2020-21 Premier League campaign starts next month, according to The Scotsman.

The Sun reported this week that Leeds, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, are planning to make a bid of £10 million for Rangers winger Kent.





The Scotsman has now claimed that the Whites want to wrap up a deal for the winger in time for their opening Premier League game of the season against his former club Liverpool on September 12.

The report has added that the West Yorkshire outfit will have to pay over £10 million to secure the services of the 23-year-old winger.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Kent did well during his loan spell at Rangers from Liverpool in 2018-19 and made the move permanent to the Gers last summer for a transfer fee reported by The Scotsman to be worth £7 million.

The winger, though, did not have a good season on a personal level for Rangers, and there would be doubts whether he is good enough to play regularly for Leeds in the Premier League.

It would be a risk for the Whites to pay £10 million for the 23-year-old, especially as they do have players who can operate as a winger, such as Jack Harrison and Helder Costa.