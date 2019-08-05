Report: Leeds United want Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle

According to reports from The Telegraph, Leeds United have joined Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United.
Steve Bruce has made it clear that he wants the experienced striker to continue in the Premier League, but Gayle would like to return to the Championship should a deal be struck.
The 28-year-old was upset that the Newcastle number nine shirt was taken from him and given to Joelinton who joined the Magpies this summer for a club-record fee of £40million.
Gayle enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at West Brom last season where he scored 24 goals. The Baggies are exploring the possibility of signing him on loan again with an option to buy.
If Leeds can get a deal for him it would be a massive signing for the club. Leeds are all set to lose their top scorer Kemar Roofe, who is close to joining Anderlecht.
Gayle has a proven pedigree of being a terrific goal-getter in the Championship. If he can replicate last season’s goal-scoring form, Leeds will be simply unstoppable this season.
He scored 23 goals for Newcastle when they were in the Championship and would be a superb addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this season.
Gayle surely has the quality and experience to help Leeds achieve promotion this season. He would be a fantastic replacement for Roofe, at least for this season, and a player of his quality can make a big difference to the club.