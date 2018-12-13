Report: Leeds United want Kemar Roofe stay

According to The Mirror, Leeds United are keen to tie up a new deal for Kemar Roofe and are set to open talks with the forward about a new contract after Christmas.
Roofe, who was signed by Garry Monk in the summer of 2016, struggled to hit the form at the Yorkshire club, but Marcelo Bielsa has been able to get the best out of him.
The Argentine has given the confidence he needed and made him a deadly striker this season. He has returned the faith with 10 goals in 15 games.
The report claims that Leeds will open negotiations with Roofe’s camp after Christmas and “will do everything” they can to reach a settlement.
The 25-year-old’s form has not gone unnoticed, and has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. He has 18 months left on his current deal, and Leeds are under pressure to keep him at Elland Road.
Roofe is enjoying his best spell at Leeds under Bielsa and he is understood to be happy to stay at the club.