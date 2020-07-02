Report: Leeds United want Danny Loader, Vitoria SC in pole position

Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing Danny Loader in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that Crystal Palace are also keen on the forward, who was close to a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2019.





Portuguese side Vitoria SC are also planning to make a move for the 19-year-old, who will become a free agent this summer after Reading had to withdraw their offer of a new contract due to the coronavirus pandemic causing economic uncertainty, according to the report.

The report has added that Vitoria SC are in pole position to secure the services of the England Under-20 international, who is ready to travel to Portugal to finalise a move once travel and lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Missing out

Described as “a very talented young player” by Reading manager Mark Bowen in Get Reading in November 2019, Loader is a very good and talented young forward who has a bright future ahead of him.

It seems that Leeds will miss out on the youngster, but since nothing has been finalised on paper, maybe, just maybe, the Whites can still convince him to make a move to Elland Road this summer.