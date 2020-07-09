Report: Leeds United want Brighton centre-back Haydon Robert

According to the Telegraph, Leeds United are interested in bringing Brighton centre-back Haydon Roberts to Elland Road, but they are facing fierce competition for his signature, with RB Leipzig, Mainz 05, Brentford and Derby County all monitoring the 18-year-old.

Roberts has been compared with Ben White who has impressed on a season-long loan with Leeds, and he has been tipped to make follow in the footsteps of the 22-year-old.





The Bundesliga duo have regularly sent scouts to run the rule over the Brighton academy graduate, and he has consistently impressed for their under-23s.

Roberts made his debut and scored for Graham Potter’s side during the EFL Cup defeat to Aston Villa in September.

Leeds could be without White for next season as Brighton rate him £30 million and aren’t looking to loan him out again, and while Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to bring in another centre-back, Roberts isn’t expected to come in as a direct replacement.

Nevertheless, the teenager is seen as a player who could also make an impact in senior football, and it will be interesting to see if the Elland Road outfit can beat competition to his signature.

The England youth international is highly rated by Brighton and he has been tipped to become a top player going forward.