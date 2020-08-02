Report: Leeds United want Brentford star Ollie Watkins

Leeds United are interested in signing Ollie Watkins from Brentford in the summer transfer window, according to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, August 2, 2020).

It has been reported that that the West Yorkshire outfit – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – will make a move for the 24-year-old if Brentford fail to go up.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly been impressed with the Englishman, who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder.

The Bees are in the Championship playoff final this season and could find themselves in the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign as well.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Watkins has played 48 times in the Championship this season, scoring 26 goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the league, while in 2017-18, the Englishman scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Leeds need to sign a striker this summer, as they cannot rely on Patrick Bamford, and given the progress that Watkins has made and his goalscoring prowess, he would be a good signing for the Whites.

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair recently compared Watkins to ex-Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United striker Jermain Defoe, now at Rangers, while watching him in action against Preston North End.