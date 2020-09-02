Report: Leeds United want Ben Cabango from Swansea City

According to a report in The Yorkshire Evening Post this evening, Leeds United are interested in signing Ben Cabango from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

The report published this evening at 6:44pm has claimed that Cabango is ‘another name to have appeared’ on Leeds’s transfer list this summer.





The West Yorkshire club, who are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League after 16 years, are on the hunt for a new defender, and they have their eyes on the 20-year-old, according to the report.

Promising young player

Cabango has developed well at Swansea over the years and has made his way into the first team at the Welsh club.

The Wales Under-21 international had a loan spell at The New Saints in 2018-19 and was part of the first team at the Swans last season.

According to WhoScored, the youngster made 20 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Swansea during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring one goal in the process.

Cabango also played three times in the EFL Cup for Steve Cooper’s side last season, according to WhoScored.

Would Ben Cabango be a good signing for Leeds United?

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper described Cabango as “a player with high potential” and “a player for the future” on the Championship club’s official website on December 19, 2019.

The 20-year-old did well in the Championship last season, and while the young defender would be a good signing for Leeds this summer, one must not expect great things from him straightaway.