Report: Leeds United want Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

According to The Sun, Leeds United are keeping tabs on Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they prepare for life back in the English Premier League.

Kiko Casilla is expected to leave in the coming weeks, and while Illan Meslier has done a good job since replacing him in goal following the Spaniard’s eight-game ban by the F.A, Leeds are keen on a top goalie who is proven in the Premier League.





Martinez replaced Bernd Leno after the German got injured against Brighton last month, and he has impressed ever since, putting in top performances in the crucial victories against Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Argentine, 27, is expected to continue as back-up goalkeeper when Leno returns next season, and he could be tempted into a move to a club where he could become the established No.1 after being second fiddle all his Arsenal career.

Leeds could provide him with that chance, and Martinez has proven that he has what it takes to be a first-choice Premier League goalkeeper.

The Gunners star is also good with his feet and is an excellent shot-stopper.

While Meslier remains a great option, the 20-year-old could do with more experience and he will definitely learn a lot about what it takes to play top-flight football from Martinez or any one that is signed.

The Frenchman has since signed a three-year deal after impressing upon arriving at Elland Road from Lorient on a season-long loan last summer, and he will definitely look to convince head coach Marcelo Bielsa that he deserves to retain the starting berth going forward.