Report: Leeds United wait for incoming transfers

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is now looking to bring some players in the January transfer window.
The Whites sanctioned two defensive departures from Elland Road yesterday, as Conor Shaughnessy left to join Hearts and Lewie Coyle took up another loan deal at Fleetwood Town.
The Argentine is not keen to bolster the right back position, as Luke Ayling has fully recovered from a knee injury and Stuart Dallas is almost fit after a fractured foot.
However, signing a goalkeeper is top priority. Leeds have been linked with a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, and the report claims that the Whites have made an approach already for the 28-year-old.
Leeds want to sign him on loan for the rest of the season, but the Magpies want a direct transfer with price being quoted at around £4million.
Phil Hay reported that Newcastle’s asking price could force Leeds into looking for other options.
Leeds are also interested in Steven Zuber. The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game-time for Hoffenheim this season, and the German club are ‘open to offers’ for the Switzerland international.