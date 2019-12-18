Report: Leeds United unable to meet Hull City’s £20 million valuation of Jarrod Bowen because of Helder Costa’s cost

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United are indeed keen on Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen as head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of his style, but they are unable to meet his £20 million valuation.
The Whites’ recruitment team once considered the forward, but the club finally went for Helder Costa.
The Portuguese arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan in the summer, but that will be followed by a permanent move at the end of the season, and Leeds are committed to a total fee of £16 million for a four-year contract which has already been finalised.
It makes Costa the Elland Road outfit’s second most expensive signing of all time, and that rules them out of a move for the Hull City star, as they have nothing like the money needed to secure his services, with their biggest investment in the summer transfer window diverted to the Portuguese deal.
Costa has scored twice and assisted once in 22 Championship – 12 starts – appearances since his arrival, and he’s yet to fully deliver.
Bowen, on the other hand, has 15 goals and four assists in the same number of appearances for the Tigers, and it remains unknown if Bielsa wishes Leeds had gone for him instead.