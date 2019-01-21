Report: Leeds United determined to reach an agreement for Daniel James

Leeds United will now turn their focus on signing Daniel James from Swansea City before the end of the transfer window, according to Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Yorkshire club will now look to bolster other areas of the pitch in the remaining ten days of the transfer window.
The report claims that Leeds are “determined” to sign James this month, and that they will attempt to “reach an agreement” over a transfer fee with their Championship rivals in the coming days.
There is a feeling among the Leeds camp that they have a strong chance of securing the player who has 18 months left on his current deal.
Marcelo Bielsa sees James as his first choice target, and club’s director of football, Victor Orta, and Leeds are looking to make a breakthrough with Swansea before Saturday.
Swansea are demanding for a fee in excess of £3m for James, and they are reluctant to offload him.