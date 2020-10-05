Report: Leeds United tell Udinese they’re signing Raphinha, they consider Rodrigo de Paul deal off

Leeds United are expected to complete some signings today before the transfer window shuts, but it appears that a move for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is no longer on the cards.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Elland Road outfit consider a deal for the Argentine off and have told the Serie A outfit that they are signing Rennes’ attacking midfielder Raphinha instead.





Udinese and Leeds couldn’t reach an agreement over a transfer fee for De Paul, but that hasn’t been the case in talks between them and the French side.

Leeds told Udinese tonight they’re gonna sign Raphinha from Rennes, so #LUFC consider Rodrigo de Paul deal off right now. Raphinha is joining on a permanent deal, personal terms agreed until June 2025, work permit and medicals pending then ‘done deal’. 🤝⚪️ #Leeds #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Raphinha is set to join the Whites today in a permanent deal, pending a medical and work permit having agreed personal terms and a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old has two assists and a goal in five league games thus far this term after ending last season with seven goals and three assists in 30 appearances, and he will be keen to hit the ground running at Elland Road.

Raphinha can also play as a striker and on both wings, and such versatility will come handy as head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks to lead his side to an impressive finish in the Premier League table at the end of the campaign.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Leeds sealed the deal for the Brazilian for £21 million, and it could end up being a huge bargain given his massive potential and talents.