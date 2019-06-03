Report: Leeds United takeover could be complicated by ongoing investigation into PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi

According to The Sun, Leeds United takeover could be complicated by an ongoing investigation into Paris Saint-Germain billionaire owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Potential owners of an English football club have to pass a “fit and proper person” test before being cleared to purchase a club, and the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and PSG president is currently being investigated for corruption.
Al-Khelaifi is a subject of a preliminary charge relating to a £2.7 million payment to an IAAF official as regards Qatar’s bids to host the 2017 and 2019 athletics World Championships, and he’s in a battle with French prosecutors to clear himself.
According to L’equipe, Leeds current owner Andrea Radrizzani and manager Marcelo Bielsa are set to meet with Al-Khelaifi to discuss selling the club, and a deal going through will be massive for the Elland Road outfit.
Successfully selling the Whites to the 45-year-old will help boost the club’s chances of finally securing Premier League promotion and re-establishing themselves as an English powerhouse.
Leeds will also get to loan some of PSG’s best youth players, and they will only hope the ongoing investigation doesn’t end up blocking the completion of a sale.