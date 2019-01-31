Report: Leeds United submit £5m bid for Daniel James

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are ready to take the Daniel James transfer saga to the wire on the transfer deadline day.
The 21-year-old Swansea winger has been Leeds’ first choice target throughout this month, and the Yorkshire club are confident of landing him on the deadline day.
The Whites have submitted an offer of £5m plus add-ons and are set to rush the deal through before 11pm tonight. Swansea are reluctant to sell their prized asset, while Leeds will not pay more than the offer they have submitted.
The report claims that they were locked in negotiations throughout yesterday, and worked hard to thrash out an agreement which would allow James to travel to Yorkshire and undergo a medical this afternoon.
The two clubs are still in discussions over a transfer fee for the Wales international. James is keen on a move to Elland Road, but at this moment his fate is completely in Swansea’s hands.