Report: Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe’s Anderlecht medicals booked for Monday

According to HLN Sport, Anderlecht have booked the medicals of Leeds United striker and summer target Kemar Roofe for Monday.
The medicals at Anderlecht have been booked for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe – on Monday according to @hlnsport. #LUFC ‘legend’ Laurens De Bock compares his style to Agüero’s in the papers. “Strong, pacy and energetic.” @PJCalcoen @Jonasvdv_ pic.twitter.com/aGYue5itwN
— Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 3, 2019
Vincent Kompany’s side are keen on the Whites’ star, and he is definitely tempted to join them with Belgian top-flight and European footballs calling.
Leeds have already offered Roofe a new deal with only one year left on his current contract, but he has refused to sign it, and an exit could be on the cards with the club not ready to lose him for free next summer.
The 26-year-old finished as the Elland Road outfit’s highest goalscorer last term with 16 strikes despite some time on the treatment table, and Anderlecht are eyeing a £7 million move.
It remains to be seen if a bid has been tabled yet, but their interest in the Leeds striker is apparently serious, and manager Marcelo Bielsa is most likely resolved to lose his man.
Since his arrival from Oxford in 2016, Roofe has scored 32 goals in 122 matches for the club, establishing himself as a fans favourite.
The Argentine boss and playing style finally got the best out of him last season, and he might have fired Leeds to the English top-flight had he managed to stay fit all-campaign.