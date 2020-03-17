Report: Leeds United stop training

According to Football Insider, Leeds United has stopped training after the UK government’s advice regarding mass gatherings.
Leeds had been training as normal after the announcement last week that football in England will be suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus
The West Yorkshire outfit were planning to train on Tuesday, but that approach changed and there will be no more training, according to the report.
Automatic promotion push
Leeds are aiming to play in the Premier League next season for the first time since 2004.
The Whites are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.
Resumption of the season
Leeds will hope that the season resumes soon, although it does look very unlikely that the campaign will restart in the first month of April.
One suspects that the Whites were training to make sure that team was fit when the season starts, and perhaps the players will continue to do individual training in their homes.
Leeds will hope that the season is not cancelled, as they are in a great position to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.