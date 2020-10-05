Report: Leeds United still keen on Manchester United’s Daniel James

According to BBC Sport (Transfer Live blog, 8:29am, October 5, 2020), Leeds United remain keen on signing Manchester United winger Daniel James despite the imminent arrival of Raphinha.

It has been reported that Rennes winger Raphinha is in England now to compete his move to Leeds, with the two clubs having agreed on a fee of £17 million plus add-ons.





It has been added that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is still looking to bring in 22-year-old Wales international winger James from Premier League rivals United.

Would Daniel James be a good signing for Leeds United?

James is a very good winger who has experience of playing in the Premier League with United.

The winger would make the current Leeds team better and would give more options to head coach Bielsa.

According to WhoScored, James has played once in the Premier League so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the 22-year-old winger made 26 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for United, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Red Devils last season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.