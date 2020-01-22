Report: Leeds United showing interest in Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Ask the Leeds United fans, and nine out of ten will tell you that signing a striker is a priority this month.
Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the need to sign a striker in January, and Leeds have been linked with a host of strikers this month. However, the Whites have hit a host of stumbling blocks to sign their top targets so far.
According to reports from Football Insider, Leeds have earmarked Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths as a potential option, and can make a move for him before the window closes.
The 19-times capped Scottish international is a natural goalscorer, but he has struggled with fitness and mental health issues in recent months. In fact, he had to take a break from football as a result.
The 29-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Odsonne Edouard and could see his game-time further limited following the arrival of Polish striker Patryk Klimala.
Griffiths has scored just four goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club this season.
According to the Daily Star, Leeds look set to test Neil Lennon’s resolve, but the Scottish champions are in no mood to entertain any offer for the striker.
He is reportedly valued at £12 million, and it is highly unlikely that Leeds can lure him away from Parkhead within the next 10 days.