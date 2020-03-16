Report: Leeds United set to sanction Illan Meslier deal

According to reports from French publication L’Equipe, Leeds United have made a decision on goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Whites are set to sanction a €5.5million (£5million) summer deal for the young goalkeeper.
Meslier joined Leeds on loan from Lorient. There was a clause in the contract that Leeds will have to sign him permanently if they secure promotion to the Premier League.
However, there is a genuine fear that the season could be scrapped due to COVID-19 outbreak. And in that case, Leeds may not go up if the season is declared null and void.
However, irrespective of what happens in the league, Leeds have made a decision to sign Meslier permanently.
The French stopper, who impressed on his debut in the FA Cup defeat against Arsenal, has done exceedingly well in the absence of Kiko Casilla, who is serving an eight-game ban.
According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, the Spanish goalkeeper may not have a long-term future at the club. It seems Leeds are keeping their faith in the 20-year-old.
Leeds are already committed to signing Helder Costa permanently this summer, and Meslier could become their second addition.