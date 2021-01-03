Report: Leeds United set to hand Patrick Bamford new contract

According to The Sun, Leeds United are set to hand English striker Patrick Bamford a new deal that will keep him at Elland Road beyond the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old currently has just 18 months left on his £35,000-a-week deal with the Yorkshire giants, and the club fear that his form in the Premier League could start attracting the bigwigs.





He will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs next January if a new deal hasn’t been sealed by then, and the Whites want to start discussion over fresh terms very soon.

Bamford has bagged 10 goals and assisted two others in 17 top-flight games for Leeds since they sealed promotion last summer following a 14-year wait, and he has proven that he has what it takes to lead the line in the Premier League.

He scored just 16 league goals for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Championship last term and bagged only nine in his debut season at the club.

With 21 games still left to be played in 2020-21, Bamford is on course to surpass his tally of 17 league goals in a season which came during his first stint with Middlesbrough, and clubs could be keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Leeds star spent five years on the books of Chelsea but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Blues.

He was loaned out to MK Dons, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Derby County, Crystal Palace and Burnley before eventually getting flogged to Boro in January 2017.

Bamford has since scored against Chelsea and Liverpool in the top-flight in Leeds colours, and he also put in an eye-catching performance in the 3-0 demolition of Aston Villa that was inspired by his hat-trick.

The Elland Road outfit can’t afford to lose one of their best players anytime soon, and they are expected to hand him a much-needed and much-deserved lucrative contract.