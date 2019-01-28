Report: Leeds United set to complete the signing of Mateusz Bogusz

According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are all set to complete the signing of Mateusz Bogusz on Monday.
Phil Hay of the YEP reported yesterday that the Whites are set to complete the signing of the 17-year-old midfielder from Polish lower-league side Ruch Chorzów.
Leeds agreed a transfer fee with the Polish club last week. The promising midfielder will undergo a medical today before finalising his contract.
The youngster will become Leeds’s second signing of the January transfer window, having already captured Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this month.
Bogusz is expected to join the development squad at Thorp Arch.
The Poland youth international has featured throughout Ruch Chorzow’s current league campaign.
Premier League outfit Brighton were heavily interested in signing the attacking midfielder, but Leeds quickly secured the deal after inviting him to look around Thorp Arch last week.
Meanwhile, Leeds have not given up on signing Daniel James from Swansea City. Talks were held between the two clubs but Leeds are yet to agree to a deal for the 21-year-old winger.