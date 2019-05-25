Report: Leeds United reject £10m Tottenham bid for Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke is a highly rated young talent and Leeds United are trying their best to keep hold of him despite interest from Premier League clubs.
According to reports from Football London, the Whites have turned down a bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Clarke.
Earlier this week, the Daily Mail claimed that Spurs had made an offer in the region of £10m for the highly-rated winger. However, Leeds have shown no indication of selling him, and have reportedly rejected Spurs’ opening bid.
Leeds should not sell Clarke
Clarke is a promising young talent, and he will only get better in the coming years.
The offer submitted by Spurs is indeed tempting, and £10m is a lot of money, especially for a Championship club. However, Clarke is expected to play a big role for Leeds next season, and if the Yorkshire club are to launch yet another promotion challenge next season, they must keep hold of their prized assets.
The 18-year-old made four starts and 20 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds in 2018/19, scoring two goals and providing two assists.