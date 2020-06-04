Report: Leeds United record first positive coronavirus case

According to Sportsmail, Leeds United have recorded their first positive coronavirus case after the EFL confirmed nine cases across six clubs in the fourth round of testing that involved 1,094 players and staff between Saturday, May 30 and Tuesday, June 2.

The Championship was provisionally set to resume action on June 20 having been on hold since March 7, and the next batch of results that will be announced this weekend could have a huge say on the campaign’s chances of going ahead.

Leeds returned to contact training earlier this week after limited training where social distancing was observed started last month, and it is the first time they have had a positive case

The individuals involved must now self-isolate for seven days, and it is unknown if it’s a player or not.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay was contacted by a Leeds fan for comments on Twitter, and he replied thus:

club making no comment but we’ve heard the same. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 4, 2020

The journalist further buttressed his point thus:

little by little, positive tests seem to be popping up at most Champ clubs. Overall number is still very low. Nobody’s immune — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 4, 2020

The Elland Road outfit are currently top of the Championship table with nine games left, and they will hope to finally secure a return to the Premier League since their relegation in 2004.

Leeds will earn promotion on a points-per-game basis if the EFL decides to adopt the format in the eventuality that the season can’t be concluded, but the club are keen to do so on the field of play.