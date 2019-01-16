Report: Leeds United ready to pay £3.5m for Daniel James

Leeds United are reportedly close to signing Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid this week, and there could be one or two more additions to follow in January.
The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay has reported that Swansea City winger Daniel James is on top of Marcelo Bielsa’s wish list this month.
Leeds are considering whether to meet the valuation of top target James who is valued at around £3.5-4m. The Whites are likely to make a move for the highly rated 21-year-old once they complete the signing of Casilla.
According to reports from The Sun, Leeds are prepared to pay £3.5m for James to wrap up the signing this month. Bielsa rates him highly, and the Argentine is convinced that James could play a big role in Leeds’ promotion push.
James has provided three Championship assists this term. While he could be seen as one for the future, he could prove to be an inspired signing for the club.
Leeds are top of the Championship table after 27 games, four points ahead of second placed Norwich City.