Report: Leeds United ready to move for Daniel James…but there’s a catch

Leeds United are reportedly ready to make a move for Daniel James in the summer transfer window, but there are a lot of ifs and buts involved in this.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Whites are ‘ready to move’ for James but only if Manchester United make him available.





Phil Hay of the Athletic has clarified the situation on Twitter as well.

they’re more than ready to move on James but they need Man Utd to make him available first. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 22, 2020

would be up for discussion. If it was a loan, Man Utd would probably want an obligation. Leeds still have one more domestic loan to use. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 22, 2020

However, according to Machester Evening News, sources close to the player are skeptical about the move. They expect the winger to remain at the club this season.

James joined the Red Devils in 2019 for a reported fee of £15 million. Marcelo Bielsa remains a huge admirer of James but the player’s camp don’t expect the deal to happen this year.

Leeds have been heavily linked with a move for Rodrigo de Paul, but the Yorkshire club are unwilling to match Udinese’s asking price of €35m.

The Whites, who have returned to the Premier League after a long absence of 16 years, are expected to bring in more players (following the arrivals of Robin Koch and Rodrigo) before the end of the window.

James started for United against Crystal Palace, and it seems he remains a part of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s plans.