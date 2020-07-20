Report: Leeds United players think Carlos Corberan will leave for Huddersfield Town

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United players believe that Carlos Corberan will leave the club for Huddersfield Town.

It has been reported that Championship club Huddersfield want to appoint Leeds coach Corberan as their new manager.





The Terriers are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Danny Cowley at the weekend.

Although Leeds want to keep the Under-23 coach, the players believe that the Spaniard will leave for their Yorkshire rivals, according to the report, which has added that he wants to manage an English club.

Leeds will play in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship.

The report in The Daily Mail has claimed that Corberan is in advanced talks with Huddersfield.

Ambition

Leeds are a massive club and will play in the Premier League, but one can understand the temptation to manage Huddersfield.

The Terriers are an ambitious club as well, and Corberan will not want to work with youngsters forever.

If Corberan leaves Leeds for Huddersfield, then one suspects that Leeds fans will give him their blessing.

The Terriers are 18th in the Championship table at the moment with 51 points from 45 matches.