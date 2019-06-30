Report: Leeds United planning to sign Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels

According to reports from Football Insider, Leeds United are planning to sign Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels in the summer transfer window.
Marcelo Bielsa may look to add a new keeper this summer amid doubts over the future of Kiko Casilla who joined the Whites during the January transfer window.
Back in May, The Sun on Sunday (26/5; page 69), reported that Casilla could leave Elland Road this summer after a difficult spell last season.
Casilla could potentially end the window by returning to Spain, and it seems Leeds are already considering potential replacements for the 32-year-old.
The report claims that the Whites have set sights on the 31-year-old to fill either the number one spot or the number two role for next season.
Daniels joined Brentford on a free transfer in 2017 and has made 24 appearances for the club.
He has loads of experience in Football League, and could prove to be a decent signing for Leeds.
The former West Brom keeper has just a year remaining on his contract at Griffin Park, and Leeds are weighing up a move for him.