Report: Leeds United plan move for Leicester City’s Demarai Gray

According to The Daily Telegraph, Leeds United are planning to step up their pursuit of Leicester City forward Demarai Gray after a move for Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance fell through.

The Elland Road outfit had agreed a £20 million deal for the Frenchman only for medical checks to reveal an underlying injury problem in one of his feet.





As a result, Leeds decided against signing Cuisance as he isn’t in the right condition to be part of head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s physically-intense side.

They have been linked with Gray earlier this summer and will now look to get a deal over the line before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 24-year-old helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2015-16, featuring in 12 league games after arriving from Birmingham City during the middle of that campaign.

Gray has since featured in 120 league games for the Foxes, but has had to settle for a bit-part role under manager Brendan Rodgers, starting just thrice in the Premier League last term.

Leeds want the England youth international as Bielsa is keen on a right-footed winger to balance his squad as he already has the left-footed Jack Harrison and Helder Costa on the flanks.

Leicester will allow Gray leave for the right price as he has less than nine months left on his current contract.

The winger would consider a club that offers a good challenge and an exciting sporting project, and that puts the Elland Road outfit in the frame following their eye-catching and impressive start to life back in the Premier League.