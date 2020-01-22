Report: Leeds United on the verge of winning race for Ian Poveda

Leeds United are on the verge of winning the race to sign Manchester City’s exciting young winger Ian Poveda in the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Daily Mail, the Whites appear to have won the race after agreeing a deal to sign the 20-year-old winger.
Leeds desperately need to sign a striker this month, but it seems they are far from reaching an agreement for targets like Che Adams, Britt Assombalonga and Andre Gray. Instead, the Whites fans will have to be content with two exciting youngsters.
Poveda, who has honed his skills under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, is also reportedly wanted by Italian clubs Torino and Parma.
The Yorkshire Evening Post claimed last week that Poveda had held talks with Leeds United over a potential move to Elland Road in January. And it looks like the Whites have won the race for the youngster’s signature.
Poveda is a speedy and creative wide player who will be drafted straight into the first-team squad. He is set to replace Jack Clarke in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, but Leeds should still look to bring in experienced players with a proven track record to boost their promotion hopes.