Report: Leeds United, Newcastle United and Leicester City want Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose

According to beIN Sports’ Eric Krakauer, Leeds United and Leicester City want to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer.

Told last night that Danny Rose is between Leicester City, Leeds United and Newcastle. — Eric Krakauer (@EricKrakauer) August 27, 2020

The England international spent the second-half of last season on loan at Newcastle United, and the Magpies are also keen on signing him permanently.





Leeds want to strengthen their ranks after sealing promotion to the English top-flight following a 16-year absence, and bringing their academy graduate back could be on the cards.

Rose, 30, left Elland Road for Tottenham in 2007 and has since established himself as one of the best in the position in the division, making the PFA Team of the Year twice.

Leicester want another left-back after selling Ben Chilwell to Chelsea for £50 million, and manager Brendan Rodgers could do with the experience of the Spurs star.

Rose’s father – Nigel Rose – wants him to play for Leeds again, and he expressed that wish to talkSPORTS and Sky Sports presenter Jim White last summer after Tottenham left him out of the team’s pre-season tour of Asia and allowed to stay back and find a new club.

Despite his age, the full-back still brings quality to the table, and Leeds could do with such a player in their squad as they look to prove themselves again in the Premier League.