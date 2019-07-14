Report: Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa not a huge fan of pre-season tours and wants to call it quits after one match to get on with work back home

Leeds United are currently in Australia on a pre-season tour where they will face Manchester United in Perth and Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney.
Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa has split his squad in two, with half heading Down Under and half staying back to continue to work on fitness ahead of the new season, and the Argentine is staying back in the UK until early next week, when he will travel for the game with United.
The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed why Bielsa is keen to return to Elland Road immediately after the clash with the Red Devils.
LEEDS. Great man Bielsa not a huge fan of pre season tours. Poss returning after one match to get on with work back home.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 14, 2019
Leeds travel to Italy to face Cagliari a week after meeting with Sydney Wanderers, and it doesn’t seem the manager will be available for the game either.
Having come up short in their bid to secure Premier League promotion last season, Bielsa wants to ensure they don’t fail again next term, and the pre-season is the perfect way for him to get his squad ready.
He prefers to get the work done at home rather than being on the road, and the Argentine won’t be happy that he can’t have all his players available for drilling for some days ahead of the new campaign.