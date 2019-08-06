Report: Leeds United make contact to sign Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle

Leeds United are heavily in the race to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle before the end of the transfer window.
West Bromwich Albion are also keen to sign the former Crystal Palace striker who scored 24 goals for the Baggies last season on loan from Newcastle.
The Baggies are exploring the possibility of signing him on loan again with an option to buy.
Leeds have lost Kemar Roofe who is all set to join Anderlecht this week, and Marcelo Bielsa is keen to land a replacement. The Argentine has earmarked Gayle as a potential option, and the Northern Echo reports that Leeds have made contact with Newcastle over a possible move.
Steve Bruce wants to keep Gayle at the club but the striker feels that he could drop down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Joelinton who joined the Magpies this summer for a club-record fee of £40million.
Gayle is also reportedly upset that the Newcastle number nine shirt was taken from him and given to Joelinton.
Leeds lacked a clinical finisher last season, and Gayle could be a difference-maker in the promotion race if the Whites can sign him.