Report: Leeds United make bid for Raphinha

According to Goal.com, Leeds United are interested in signing Raphinha from Rennes in the summer transfer window, but they are facing competition from fellow English club Derby County.

It has been reported that Leeds – who are playing in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 campaign – have made a bid for the striker.





However, according to the report, the Whites are facing competition for the 23-year-old from Derby in the Championship.

The report has claimed that the youngster – who can play as a winger or as a striker – has welcomed the Rams’ interest in him.

The report has further claimed that Leeds’s offer is below the £19 million that Rennes paid to Sporting Lisbon to sign Raphinha in 2019, and that the Brazilian will need to get a work permit to play in England.

Raphinha stats

According to WhoScored, Raphinha has made four starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Rennes so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the 23-year-old Brazilian made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Rennes, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League last season, according to WhoScored.