Report: Leeds United looking to offload Laurens De Bock

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United will be looking to offload a number of players this summer, and one of them is Laurens De Bock.
The Belgian left-back joined Leeds in the 2018 January transfer window on a four and a half year deal, but he failed to make a strong impact at Elland Road.
After falling behind left-backs Barry Douglas and Tom Pearce in the pecking order, De Bock joined Belgian First Division A side K.V. Oostende on a season-long loan.
Although he scored two goals in 23 games for them, it seems his future lies away from Elland Road next summer.
The Argentine has an overload of left-back options in his squad, and De Bock is not in his first-team plans for the upcoming season.
The 26-year-old has played just seven first-team games for Leeds and he is surplus to requirements at the club. In fact, it won’t be unfair to say that he is not quite up to the standards required at the club.
Therefore, it seems a no-brainer to offload him in the summer transfer window.