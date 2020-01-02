Report: Leeds United looking to bring Southampton striker Che Adams to Elland Road

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United are looking to bring Southampton forward Che Adams to Elland Road this January with Eddie Nketiah set to be recalled by Arsenal.
The England youth international has struggled to break into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans since arriving at Yorkshire on summer transfer deadline day, starting just two Championship games, and yesterday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion is set to be his last in a Leeds shirt.
The Whites are looking for a quality replacement who can provide quality cover and competition for Patrick Bamford, and they are eyeing a move for Adams.
Leeds plan to lure the 23-year-old back to the Championship with the promise of regular football, and it will be interesting to see if a move works out.
Adams scored 22 goals for Birmingham City last season, securing a £15 million move to Southampton in the summer as a result.
However, he is yet to score in the top-flight and has only started and finished a league game once since arriving.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to keep the forward in order to boost his side’s survival chances, but he could be tempted by the prospects of working with Bielsa and rediscovering his form in front of goal in a league he is more familiar with.
Adams could end up giving Bamford a run for his money if he manages to find his feet at Elland Road, but a move for him remains a gamble for both club and player.