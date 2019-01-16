Report: Leeds United looking into Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda

According to Sky Sports journalist, Tim Thornton, Leeds United are keeping an eye on Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda as Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bolster his attacking options.
Leeds United fans have extra reason to be cheerful about as the news has been confirmed by Phil Hay, one of the most reliable journalists around regarding news coverage on Leeds United.
When a fan asked him about the veracity of the news, Hay responded by saying ‘yes’. However, he added that Swansea City winger Daniel James remains the first priority target for the Yorkshire club.
yes. Although Daniel James is the one they want.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 15, 2019
Dowda has been with Bristol City since 2016. The versatile winger, who can play on either flank, has scored two goals and provided three assists in 22 Championship appearances this season.
Leeds are looking to bolster their attacking set up following the departure of Samuel Saiz, and it seems they have considered the Republic of Ireland international as a potential option.
The Whites are close to securing the signing of Kiko Casilla, and once they complete the move, they are likely to make a serious effort to sign James.