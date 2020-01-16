Report: Leeds United keen to seal £3 million loan move for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen

According to The Sun, Leeds United are willing to pay a £3 million loan fee for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen this month, and will look to make the deal permanent with an additional payment of £12 million should they secure promotion.
Boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to land a forward before the end of the January transfer window, and his side might have just come up with the perfect plan.
Bowen, 23, has 16 goals and six assists in 27 Championship appearances this term after scoring 22 league goals last season, and Leeds reckon he has what it takes to fire them to the Premier League and keep them there going forward.
Hull are holding out for £20 million, though, but suitors aren’t willing to meet their demands.
Bowen’s deal runs out in the summer but they can exercise a clause to keep him for a further year.
A move to Elland Road and the dream of playing in the English top-flight next term could be too appealing for the versatile forward, and a move could be on the cards this month if both parties can come to an agreement.
Leeds’ first-choice striker Patrick Bamford needs a quality back-up and competition, and Bowen will definitely keep him on his toes and also provide Bielsa with another option on the wings.
It will be interesting to see if a move for the Hull star works out, but the Whites need to get this one over the line as it could be the difference between sealing automatic promotion and finishing in the playoffs zone.