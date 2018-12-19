Report: Leeds United keen to land Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Leeds United should be looking to bolster a few areas of the squad in January, as Marcelo Bielsa will require the squad depth to mount a strong promotion challenge.
The Whites are top of the Championship table at the moment, and the Yorkshire club must do everything to maintain that momentum till the end of the season.
Signing a goalkeeper is a priority and Leeds have been linked heavily with Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are pressing ahead with the attempt to sign the 28-year-old. He is a top target for the club, and the Magpies are prepared to let him go for around £4 million.
Leeds, however, could only be interested in signing him on loan.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell feature as their first-choice goalkeeper this season but another shot-stopper is required after Jamal Blackman has been forced to return to Chelsea following a major injury.
Darlow is Leeds’ first-choice target at the moment, and he would be a superb addition to the side.
Newcastle have plenty of options in that position. Martin Dubravka is the first-choice keeper while Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman are there to provide competition.