Report: Leeds United keen on January loan move for Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, but the Reds want him to go elsewhere

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United are preparing for the likelihood of Eddie Nketiah’s departure in January, and are one of the clubs keen on Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.
However, the Anfield outfit want him to go elsewhere – where he will be certainly guaranteed regular football.
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t been able to give Nketiah enough playing chances, with his recent injury denying him that opportunity, and while the club believe he will stay, they have come up with a plan B should Arsenal decide to recall their man.
The Elland Road outfit admire Brewster given his huge potential, and while they also like Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle, his wages could prove too expensive for them.
Bielsa would no doubt love to have a backup for Patrick Bamford, and Brewster will be a fine option.
The 19-year-old hasn’t featured in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns this term, but has played every minute of their League Cup run, leading the line against Milton Keynes Dons and Arsenal, and is expected to do so when they face Aston Villa in next month’s quarterfinals.
Leeds have to look elsewhere as it is almost certain that the Reds striker won’t get the number of playing minutes his parent club would love him to at Elland Road, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince Arsenal and Nketiah.
If they are unable to, it will be interesting to see which striker they will recruit to provide cover for Bamford during the crucial second half of the season.