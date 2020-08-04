Report: Leeds United keen on Feyenoord centre-back and Everton target Marcos Senesi

According to Radio Continental journalist Martin Flores, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi to Elland Road this summer.

El Leeds de Bielsa esta tras un Central ex @SanLorenzo , y el apuntado es @senesimarcos .El ciclon tiene una plusvalía de una futura venta — Martin Flores A (@bochafa) August 4, 2020

The Whites could be without Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White after his season-long loan at Yorkshire came to an end, and it appears that the Argentine boss is preparing a contingency plan.





Seagulls manager Graham Potter has insisted that White isn’t for sale, and Leeds could bring in Senesi as his replacement.

Fox Sports claims that the Premier League new boys will have to part with at least £18 million to have a chance of luring Feyenoord into selling the 23-year-old.

The manager of the Eredivisie giants Dick Advocaat wants to hold on to the Argentine, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can meet the club’s demands.

Senesi featured in 26 games across all competitions last term, scoring twice and helping the side to third place before the campaign ended abruptly.

The centre-back is comfortable on the ball, and he fits Bielsa’s style of play perfectly.

While he will be missing out on European football for a while, the opportunity to play under his countryman who is widely revered back home and be a part of the exciting Leeds project could be enough to tempt Senesi.

According to The Mirror (05/07, page 74), Everton are also looking to sign the Feyenoord defender, and a move to the EPL could be on the cards for him in the coming weeks.