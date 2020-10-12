Report: Leeds United keen on Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are keen on bringing Derby County teenage midfielder Louie Sibley to Elland Road ahead of Friday’s EFL summer transfer deadline.

Whites director of football Victor Orta has the teenager on his radar, but a formal bid is yet to be submitted despite the club’s interests in his services.





Sibley is well-known to Leeds after he scored a hat-trick against their under 23s in the Premier League Cup last season and featured in the Championship game at Pride Park, and it remains to be seen whether they will make a concrete move in the coming days.

The Yorkshire outfit still wants a box-to-box midfielder after a move for Frenchman Michael Cuisance fell through, and the potential and talents of the England under-19 player have caught their attention.

The 19-year-old operates in a central midfield role and can also play comfortably in a more advanced attacking midfield role.

Sibley has started two of the Rams’ Championship matches this season, featuring in 22 games for the first-team after progressing through their academy.

He has weighed in with five goals and three assists in those appearances, including a hat-trick against Millwall in June that left the legendary Wayne Rooney impressed.