Report: Leeds United keen on Cagliari midfielder and West Ham United target Nahitan Nandez

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Leeds United want to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez before the summer transfer window shuts, and contacts have been made between both parties.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of the Uruguayan international and he wants him at Elland Road.





Nandez, a no-nonsense box-to-box midfielder picked up 14 yellow cards last term – the most in the Serie A – and it will take £33 million for Leeds or other suitors to land him.

The 24-year-old is also on the radar of Napoli, and Cagliari won’t hesitate to cash in on him if his release clause is activated.

West Ham United have also been linked with Nandez, but nothing has been heard from their end of recent.

Bielsa knows the player well from his formative years at Boca Juniors, and he could do with his quality and experience in the middle of the park.

Nandez caught the eyes of European scouts at the 2018 World Cup and has been regularly linked with Leeds and West Ham in recent transfer windows.

The Elland Road outfit aren’t short of options in midfield, but they clearly don’t have a player in the mould of the South American, and it will intriguing to see whether a move could work out in the coming hours.