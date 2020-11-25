Report: Leeds United interested in Yunus Musah

Leeds United are interested in signing Valencia winger Yunus Musah, according to 90min.com.

However, the West Yorkshire club are not the only ones who are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old, according to the report.





It has been claimed that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Arsenal are also monitoring the USA international.

The teenager came through the Arsenal youth system and was on the books of the North London club from 2012 until the summer of 2019 when he moved to Valencia in Spain.

90min.com claims that Musah is open to returning to the Premier League in the future, but the teenager is in no rush to leave Valencia.

How has Yunus Musah fared at Valencia?

Musah has progressed and developed quite a lot at Valencia and is now a regular in the first-team squad.

The winger has made eight starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Los Che so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The teenager was part of the Valencia B team last season, and his impressive displays in the Segunda Division B earned him the call-up to the senior side.

Musah scored one goal in 17 league games and also played six times in the UEFA Youth League for Valencia last season. He became the youngest goalscorer in Valencia’s history earlier this month when he scored against Getafe at the age of just 17 years and 338 days.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Musah will turn 18 this month and is still growing as a footballer, but the teenager’s talent and quality means that he would be a good long-term signing for Leeds.

Of course, the youngster is not going to become a regular for the Whites straightaway, but working under Marcelo Bielsa would make him a better player.

Bielsa has improved players such as Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips a lot, and Musah could develop under the Argentine.

Musah’s likely future

Valencia will be looking to sign Musah to a new and improved contract to ward off interest from other clubs, and this news could simply be his agent’s strategy to drum up interest in his client while negotiating a new contract.

In all likelihood, unless a Premier League club comes in with a guarantee of playing time, young Musah would be better placed to stay at Valencia and hone his craft in an environment he has clearly thrived in the last 12 months.

Stats from WhoScored and TransferMarkt.