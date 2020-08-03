Report: Leeds United interested in William Carvalho

Leeds United are interested in signing William Carvalho from Real Betis in the summer transfer window, according to Transfer20.

It has been reported that Spanish club Betis want €25 million (£22.47 million) as transfer fee for the 28-year-old defensive midfielder.





Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also reported to be interested in the Portugal international.

The report has added that Carvalho will not force a move out of Spanish club Betis this summer.

Stats

Carvalho has been on the books of Betis since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga for Betis this past season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defensive midfielder made 26 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Andalucian club, providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Portugal International defensive midfielder also played seven times in he Europa League for Betis in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Carvalho is a very good defensive midfielder who would make Leeds better in the middle of the park.

A partnership with Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park would make the Whites very strong indeed in midfield.