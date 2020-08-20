Report: Leeds United interested in Valencia star Rodrigo

Leeds United are interested in signing Rodrigo from Valencia in the summer transfer window, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.

It has been reported that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to wrap up the signing of the 29-year-old Spain international before the Whites’ opening Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on September 12.





Leeds United need a striker



Leeds have won automatic promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, and the Whites need to bring in a new striker.

Patrick Bamford is the only senior striker in the current Whites’ squad, and although the former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea player is good and has scored important goals for the West Yorkshire club, he needs competition.

Will Rodrigo make Leeds United better?



Rodrigo is a very good and experienced attacking player who can play as a striker or as a winger.

According to WhoScored, the Spain international scored four goals and provided seven assists in 27 La Liga matches, and scored two goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games for Valencia last season.

Described as “an extraordinary footballer” by now-departed Barcelona head coach Quique Setien in Goal.com in January 2020, the former Benfica man will be a good signing for Leeds and will make Bielsa’s team stronger.