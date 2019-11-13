Report: Leeds United interested in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has established himself as an important player for the Ibrox club under Steven Gerrard this season.
The 24-year-old midfielder joined Rangers during the January transfer window after the Gers paid Dundee £50,000 for the transfer to go through.
He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Ibrox when he made his move, but a host of clubs in England are now vying for his signature.
Kamara has been superb in recent weeks, and his performances against Hearts, Porto and Livingston have been praised by the Rangers fans on social media.
Gerrard has a wealth of midfield options at his disposal. The competition for places in midfield at Rangers is fierce, with Gerrard boasting players like Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo, Steven Davies and Scott Arfield along with Kamara.
Ideally, Gerrard would love to keep him at the club till the end of the season, but the Gers could offload him if the offer is right.
According to reports from Football Insider, Leeds United have joined the race to sign the influential midfielder.
Leeds scouts were impressed with what they saw of Kamara in that Europa League tie, and the Yorkshire club have earmarked him as a potential target next summer.
Rangers have set an asking price of more than £8m for Kamara and Leeds can only sign him permanently if they secure promotion to the Premier League next season.
The Daily Mail reported last month that Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Brighton were keen to sign him in January and could make a move for him.