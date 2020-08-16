Report: Leeds United interested in Shane Duffy

According to The Scottish Daily Mail (print edition, page 156, August 16, 2020), Leeds United are interested in signing Shane Duffy from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Leeds will feature in the Premier League next season for the first time since 2004 after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.





The Whites want to sign Ben White on a permanent contract, with the central defender having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Elland Road, according to the report.

The report has added that Leeds have failed to convince Brighton to sell the 22-year-old and have identified Duffy as an alternative.

West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Burnley are also interested in the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international central defender, it has been claimed.

Good signing for Leeds United?

White would be a stunning signing for Leeds, but Duffy would not be a bad alternative.

The former Everton star is strong, powerful and has a no-nonsense style of football, which Leeds will need to compete and succeed in the Premier League.

Manchester United legend and former Republic of Ireland international midfielder Roy Keane raved about Duffy back in June 2016 when he was the assistant manager of his national team.

Goal.com quoted Keane as saying about Duffy in June 2016: “[He’s] a big strong boy and has got lots and lots to learn about the game. He is far from the finished article but he has given himself a chance.

“A few months ago he would have been touch and go to make the squad. He has impressed everyone in his training and in the games he has played.”