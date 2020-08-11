Report: Leeds United interested in Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash

Leeds United and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window, according to The Star.

AC Milan are monitoring the 23-year-old as well, according to the report, which has added that Sheffield United have made a bid of £10 million for the 23-year-old, who can play as a winger or as a full-back.





Stats

According to WhoScored, Cash made 40 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for Forest this past season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process.

The 23-year-old made 27 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Reds during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Leeds will play in the Premier League next season, and the Whites do need to make additions to their squad.

Cash is a very talented player who has shown his versatility by playing as a winger and as a full-back.

Described by former Ipswich Town forward and Quest TV pundit Sam Parkin as a player who is “brilliant going forward” and “likes a tackle as well”, as quoted in The Nottingham Post in February 2020, the youngster can only get better in the coming years, and will improve under head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds.