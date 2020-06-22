Report: Leeds United interested in Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia

Leeds United are interested in signing Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in the summer transfer window, according to Read Norwich.

It has been reported that Leeds – who are aiming to cinch automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of the season – have already made an enquiry about securing the services of the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.





Stats

Buendia has been at Norwich since 2018 when he joined the club after leaving Spanish club Getafe.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made 23 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Canaries so far this season, providing seven assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for the Canaries, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds United transfer this summer?

Buendia is a very good attacking midfielder who is creative and also scores goals.

With Norwich likely to get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, the 23-year-old could be tempted to leave the Canaries, and he would be a good signing for Leeds at the right transfer fee irrespective of which division they will be in next season.